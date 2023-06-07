Ricki Lake Poses Nude While Showing Off 'Complete Self-Acceptance' In Inspiring New Snap! LOOK!

Ricki Lake has got it going on! And she’s not afraid to show it off!

The 54-year-old former daytime television host took to Instagram on Monday to deliver an amazing look at her strong and resilient body. And she also opted to spout her heartwarming love and acceptance of it!

The longtime TV talker popped up on IG in the NorCal city of Mill Valley with a sexy and inspiring snap from an outdoor bathtub. At first, she wrote this awesome starter in the photo caption:

“Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!)”

Then, she delivered a big-time feeling of gratitude to those who stepped up to help her out along the way during her long, winding career in the public eye:

“Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love.”

And THEN came the money shot!!

With her hands strategically placed over her boobs and her head thrown back in ecstasy, Lake shared this AH-Mazing photo of herself truly living her best life:

Wow!!

Down in the comments, fans are going AWF!

None other than Rosie O’Donnell kicked things off with this sweet remark:

“i can’t explain how much i adore u”

Then, other less-famous fans talked up the TV talker, as well:

“This is so beautiful to witness, Ricki.” “What a gorgeous pic of you! You are inspirational!” “You deserve it all!! Every single moment.” “I have tears in my eyes from this post!” “this picture is my 21 yr old dream” “You are the most radiant human being ever!” “Keep winning in life. You deserve it!!!” “May you have this aura around you for a very very very long time.” “You worked hard for these days, sweet girl… enjoy every second” “I never knew I needed a nature bath till right now!” “I couldn’t love this post more! Way to go girl!” “You just keep getting better and better lady”

Love those positive comments!

The longtime daytime vet has been through a lot in her life, both personally and with serious tragedies around her. So to see her living so well now truly warms our hearts!

Snaps and claps for Ricki Lake!!!

Thoughts, y’all??

[Image via Ricki Lake/Instagram/Instagram]