A Bunch Of Right-Wing E-Girls Are Fighting Over A Ring -- And Airing Each Other's DIRTIEST Laundry!

This got so trashy so fast! Anyone got some popcorn??

Right wing conservatives project an image of being upstanding, pure citizens only concerned with protecting family values. You know, an image they can use to attack the corrupt and sinful LGBT community. But that mask never slips faster than when they start fighting each other! And this fight… Hoo boy, this one is a doozy!

On This Rock…

It all started when a right-wing E-girl named Sarah Stock posted a pic of her engagement ring. The RiftTV contributor, who proudly calls herself a Christian nationalist, simply wrote, “I won” as she showed off her rock:

Should be nothing but congrats from the other right-wing girlies, right? Not so much…

YouTube star Hannah Pearl Davis — an “antifeminist” who has been called “the female Andrew Tate” — reposted the Stock photo… along with a Regina George-level mean girl compliment that turned to insult, writing:

“Hottest right wing E-girl taken off the market. (Conservative women will always use their marriage and family to build their brand.)”

Oh no! But it got worse! EmilySavesAmerica, aka sometime Fox News contributor Emily Wilson, commented on Hannah’s post — poking fun at how small the rock was! She wrote:

“The ring size “

The ring size ???? — emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) August 5, 2025

Sarah and Emily already have beef. So this was way offsides. Sarah responded:

“Where’s your ring, Emily?”

But the civil war expanded from there as the right-wingers and tradwives took sides. But it’s not just snark or shade. They start accusing each other of some pretty wild behavior! We’ll warn you now — some of what they start to say is pretty offensive! And so far as we know there’s no evidence any of it has any basis in fact! But nasty or not, we’re just going to let you know what they’re saying to one another!

Let’s dig in…

Dirty Laundry

Morgan Ariel, who worked for Turning Point USA before she was fired over antisemitic tweets, blasted Emily, writing:

“You give it up for free hoe. Might want to sit this one out.”

Oh snap! Emily hit back:

“Morgan, your baby daddy abandoned you. You’re raising a bastard child. But yet somehow someway you think you’re better than me or anyone on this app? You gave it up for free, got left in the dust, and now post rage bait on X to supplement the inadequacy of your monthly child support payments.”

Oh no…

Morgan, your baby daddy abandoned you. You’re raising a bastard child. But yet somehow someway you think you’re better than me or anyone on this app? You gave it up for free, got left in the dust, and now post rage bait on X to supplement the inadequacy of your monthly child… https://t.co/l8IIkXN8wL — emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) August 5, 2025

But Morgan wasn’t taking that lying down! She dropped the most salacious allegation:

“None of that is true Emily, but unlike you I don’t lie so here are some facts: You got fingered in the middle of a hotel lobby at a TPUSA event while everybody watched and there were families around.”

That’s not all! She also claimed to Emily she’s known to “brag about having sex with married MAGA dads and doing drugs” and that she’s “been completely ran through by both single and married men in the Right-Wing.” She ended by jabbing:

“But yea, I’m the one who needs money, you gold digging hoe. So yes, I am better than you.”

Wow.

None of that is true Emily, but unlike you I don’t lie so here are some facts: You got fingered in the middle of a hotel lobby at a TPUSA event while everybody watched and there were families around. You brag about having sex with married MAGA dads and doing drugs. You have… https://t.co/GhY10lj6vB — Morgan Ariel (@itsmorganariel) August 6, 2025

And Hannah went after Morgan, too, writing:

“I apologize to @itsmorganariel for calling her a single mother with HPV… it was true but I went too far… Forgive me Morgan”

I apologize to @itsmorganariel for calling her a single mother with HPV it was true but I went too far Forgive me Morgan — H. Pearl Davis (@pearlythingz) August 7, 2025

We’d be surprised this stuff was allowed to stay on Twitter… if Twitter still existed and weren’t replaced by X, which seems to allow basically anything as long as it’s posted by a right-winger. Oops.

Actual Skeletons

The fighting spread and spread, with more tradwife and E-girls blasting each other in the comments for the past couple days, comparing ring sizes, attacking each others’ choice of husband… largely in a racist way. LOTS of comments against interracial relationships. We’ll forgo posting those. Ick.

But some guys got involved, too. MAGA influencer and failed congressional candidate Ian Smith blasted Emily’s ring size comment, saying:

“Unwed, childless, Fox News girl boss who complains when women make sourdough now hates on ring size of a happily engaged young woman. Congrats bozo, you’re a feminist.”

He got it from Emily with BOTH barrels! Because she accused him of cheating and even killing someone!

“Between *allegedly* cheating on your wife, being caught with a dildo up your ass, kill*ng a teenager with your first of two DUIs, you REALLY should sit this one out…”

Whoa!!!

That thing about killing a teen is fact, actually. He did hit a 19-year-old with his car while driving under the influence when he was just 20. He did some time in prison for it. Awful story. But wow, she pressed the nuclear button, didn’t she??

Between *allegedly* cheating on your wife, being caught with a dildo up your ass, kill*ng a teenager with your first of two DUIs, you REALLY should sit this one out… https://t.co/2d6cbZ9fi7 — emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) August 6, 2025

This whole thing is WILD! And near as we can tell it’s still going… We wonder if there will be fallout for these influencers with their bases hearing all these accusations… What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Sarah Stock/EmilySavesAmerica/Instagram/Hannah Pearl Davis/YouTube.]