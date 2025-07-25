Did Travis Kelce Accidentally Reveal He & Taylor Swift Are ENGAGED?!? Fans Are Looking Closer At This Pic...

We can’t calm down! Is that what we think it is…?

Following the SUPER exciting news of Travis Kelce finally making it Instagram official with Taylor Swift in his new photo dump, fans think he might be hinting at something else! Or maybe it was a complete accident…??

In one of the pics fans just can’t get enough of, Tay Tay is wearing Trav’s glasses as they sit at dinner in matching black outfits. They look STUNNING — but quickly eyes were all on the Kansas City Chiefs player’s phone, which showed his Lock Screen.

See the pic (below):

But what’s so important about this Lock Screen?

Well, in the black and white pic on the screen, the Fortnight singer can be seen holding up her left hand — and maybe pointing to it with her right? Kinda looks like an engagement celebration pic to fans!

Whoa…

We mean, it could just be a fun photo… but the evidence is there! Too bad it’s not high res enough for us to actually see if she’s for sure pointing — or of course if a ring is actually on her finger.

But it was enough for Tayvis fans to go wild on social media, as you can imagine. Some wrote:

“The real question is why is her hand like that” “Not to be that person but in his lock screen is she holding up her hand with a ring on her finger” “Travis’s lockscreen is she pointing at her hand like she is… engaged ??????”

Eagle-eyed fans even noticed Tay seemed to be wearing her Midnights bodysuit in the photo, meaning the pic was likely taken after a concert. Another detail that fans noticed was the 35-year-old pop star’s own Lock Screen, which is very very blurry, but some think it could be a pic of the couple in Italy.

TAYLORS LOCK SCREEN IS THE PICTURE OF THEM KISSING IN LAKE COMO ???????? pic.twitter.com/uyKQW2WKWE — Cece (@seedayIight13) July 24, 2025

OMG, that one is hiding behind a glass of water and everything! Much harder to tell… LOLz! Damn, Swifties are good!

But Trav’s Lock Screen is front and center! But look, if they are engaged already, they couldn’t possibly have intended to spread the news this way. So was it an accident? Wishful thinking on fans’ part?

Looks like it’s the latter, sadly. We hate to break the news to hopeful fans, but according to TMZ on Friday, it’s not actually an engagement ring. But it IS a ring! Three of them, actually.

A source close to the tight end spilled to the outlet it’s actually a pic of Tay Tay wearing her beau’s three Super Bowl rings on her hand. The insider also confirmed the pair are NOT engaged… at least not yet. Sorry to disappoint, Tayvis fans.

Regardless, it’s still a super cute pic, and we can all swoon that it’s his Lock Screen! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

