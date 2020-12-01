Rihanna Is Dating A$AP Rocky!

Cheers to the happy new couple!

Rihanna is officially dating her longtime friend, rapper A$AP Rocky — and we couldn’t be happier for what’s been a long time in coming!

Related: Rihanna Is ‘Completely Fine’ After Electric Scooter Accident! Ouch!

The news is from a source close to the couple who opened up to People about the new relationship. There had already been some recent rumblings here, as the pair was spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the long Thanksgiving weekend, according to Page Six.

These two had previously sparked rumors way back in January, too, when The Sun reported they were seeing each other at that point. Other sources denied the relationship then, though, and everybody moved on… until now!

Of course, Rih and the rapper have long had a tight bond! In the pic (above), they infamously connected on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in 2019. A$AP was even part of the 32-year-old singer’s Fenty Skin campaign for men back in July, as well. You can see that in this throwback pic from the summer session (below):

Love it! And now it’s cool to see them connect on a deeper level, too!

Friends first… and now something more!

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]