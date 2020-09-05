Rihanna Is ‘Completely Fine’ After Electric Scooter Accident — Details!

Major ouch!!
Rihanna did her best to lie low on Friday night when she headed out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica when she was snapped without her sunglasses on, sporting a visible black eye and swelling on her face.
But apparently, it’s worse than it looks (see the pics HERE)! Her rep confirmed (below) that an electric scooter was to blame for the bruising:
“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face.”
Yikes, sounds painful! However, she’s already healing up quite nicely:
“Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”
There are no additional details at this time about the accident. We hope she heals ASAP and are so glad things weren’t more serious!!
