Rihanna Is ‘Completely Fine’ After Electric Scooter Accident — Details!

Rihanna did her best to lie low on Friday night when she headed out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica when she was snapped without her sunglasses on, sporting a visible black eye and swelling on her face.

But apparently, it’s worse than it looks (see the pics HERE)! Her rep confirmed (below) that an electric scooter was to blame for the bruising:

“Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face.” Yikes, sounds painful! However, she’s already healing up quite nicely: