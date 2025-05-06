Got A Tip?

All Eyes On Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky As They Walk The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

Rihanna A$AP Rocky met gala red carpet 2025

We still can’t get over the announcement of Rihanna‘s third pregnancy, and here she is showing out!

On Monday evening, as we reported just a few hours ago, RiRi revealed to the world that she is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky.

Well, fast forward a few hours from that baby bump reveal, and she’s totally changed looks to walk the Met Gala red carpet!!!

See for yourself (below):

Wow!!!

For his own part, A$AP Rocky appears to be perfectly on point with the theme of the evening, too:

These two are definitely catching all our attention, that’s for sure!

What say U, Perezcious readers?! Share your takes (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025 19:28pm PDT

