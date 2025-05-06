All Eyes On Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky As They Walk The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet!

We still can’t get over the announcement of Rihanna‘s third pregnancy, and here she is showing out!
On Monday evening, as we reported just a few hours ago, RiRi revealed to the world that she is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky.
Well, fast forward a few hours from that baby bump reveal, and she’s totally changed looks to walk the Met Gala red carpet!!!
See for yourself (below):
Wow!!!
For his own part, A$AP Rocky appears to be perfectly on point with the theme of the evening, too:
These two are definitely catching all our attention, that’s for sure!
What say U, Perezcious readers?! Share your takes (below)!
[Image via MEGA/WENN]
May 05, 2025 19:28pm PDT
