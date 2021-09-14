Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Make Their Red Carpet Debut At Met Gala 2021!

The queen and her king have arrived!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their relationship red carpet official Monday night at the 2021 Met Gala.

The pair’s relationship was first confirmed in late 2020, and now, almost a year later, we’re seeing them in all their cute, comfy glory!

Related: Bennifer Does Met Gala!

Yes, we said comfy because they both look like they literally rolled out of bed for the super formal event in what has been described on Twitter as comforter chic. See for yourself (below):

Leave it to RiRi to make that look impressively stylish, though! Oh and Balenciaga, of course.

As always with this chill goddess of good, we are so here for it.

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]