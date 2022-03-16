Rihanna Says Her Mothering Style Will Be 'Psycho' Like THIS Housewives Star!

Rihanna is ready for motherhood — and taking her cues from the Housewives!

RiRi is a well known Bravo fan, and has been known to weigh in on the reality TV drama from time to time. There’s a broad range of mothering styles to choose from in the Housewives universe, and now that the singer is starting her own family, she knows exactly whose footsteps she’s going to follow in.

Asked about the subject by Elle.com, the 34-year-old first gave a shout out to a RHOC star:

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

However, she had a different motherhood role model in mind…

Teresa Giudice!

Rihanna explained:

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. … She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

When the interviewer joked that she would “flip a table” for her child, the expecting momma replied:

“Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

Hell yes!

We can totally see Rih being a super fierce, protective mom. Of course, she’ll also be a certified Cool Mom just by nature of being Rihanna. No doubt she’ll blaze her own path in motherhood, just like she does with everything else!

Elsewhere in the interview, the Diamonds singer revealed the parenting tips she’s been getting outside of the Housewives:

“A lot of advice. Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later. I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

The Grammy winner has been praised a lot for her impeccable pregnancy style, but she admitted that right now she feels most beautiful when her “whole glam team shows up on a day like today and just beats me from head to toe.” She reflected:

“There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

Yep, Rihanna has definitely risen to this challenge — no surprise there. After killing the pregnancy game, we can’t wait to see how she takes on motherhood. So excited for her in this next chapter!

