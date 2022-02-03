Rihanna Breaks Silence On Pregnancy With Adorable New Baby Bump Pic!!

The gang’s all here!

Rihanna is finally ready to open up about her pregnancy, just days after surprising fans with the news via stunning photos of her and A$AP Rocky taking a wintery stroll in NYC. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the momma-to-be posted a bathroom selfie in which she holds up her shirt to reveal her growing belly, writing:

“how the gang pulled up to black history month”

Cute!!

We might be totally overreaching here, but could that caption be a cryptic message that she’s expecting more than one little bundle of joy?? “How the gang pulled up” really has us thinking she’s talking about more than her and a singular baby — but, of course, she could just be referencing her fam considering she included some couple photos in the series, too! It wouldn’t be the first time Rih left a clue for fans to decipher though…

Unless RiRi’s an outfit repeater, this photo could likely have been snapped last week since she was caught on camera delivering food to the rapper in the studio wearing the same fit. Hopefully, we’ll continue to get some peeks into her pregnancy journey before she pops! Either way, it’s so exciting to see her so excited about welcoming her first child!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Rihanna/Instagram & GQ/YouTube]