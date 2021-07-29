Rihanna Pops Up To Defend RHONY Friend Leah McSweeney & Her Clothing Line Amid Ramona Singer Drama!

Don’t come for Rihanna OR Leah McSweeney!

RiRi is showing her support for McSweeney’s Married to the Mob street couture clothing line this week after a playful scuffle on The Real Housewives of New York City turned into something bigger.

Related: Kelly Dodd Opens Up About Being ‘Blindsided’ Over Real Housewives Of Orange County Firing!

During the latest episode of RHONY on Tuesday night on Bravo, McSweeney was hanging out with cast mate Ramona Singer when the latter tried to shade the fashion line — and failed miserably. In the midst of an argument at the bar, with LuAnn De Lesseps present as a witness, Singer ended up mocking McSweeney’s clothing line, sarcastically saying (below):

“Let me promote Leah Mob or Mob something.”

Uhhh, yeah…

Unfazed by the weak attempt at a name drop from the older cast member, McSweeney came right back by directly referencing the Barbadian beauty, clapping back to Ramona:

“You aren’t exactly my demographic, so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my s**t, you think I need you wearing my s**t?!”

Damn!!!

While the on-air argument ultimately fizzled at that point, it was Rihanna herself who started things right back up on Wednesday! Snapping a selfie wearing McSweeney’s line and showcasing it alongside a clip of the aforementioned dust-up, the Work singer shared her own thoughts on the tiff!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

That’s right!!! The 33-year-old pop star is proudly rocking the “B**ch Mob” shirt from McSweeney’s clothing collection, along with a set of gold jewelry pieces, sunglasses, and a black bucket hat that would make LL Cool J proud!

(BTW, you can also scroll through Rihanna’s carousel and check out a video of the actual brouhaha that got us to this point!)

Related: Ex-Housewives Stars Dog Pile On Andy Cohen In Viral ‘WWHL’ Must-See Moment!

Reacting to Rih’s post — and her caption call-out tagging Singer herself — McSweeney popped up quickly in the comments section, writing (below):

“I love you so much!❤️”

Other IG accounts quickly noted Rihanna’s show of support, too; a day after hitting ‘post,’ her call-out had received more than 3 million likes and another 16,000 comments…

Jeez!

We suppose the people have spoken, Ramona! LOLz!

BTW, in case you were wondering, Rihanna has long been a supporter of McSweeney and the Married to the Mob clothing line. Just last year, in fact, the RHONY star opened up to Bravo about how she and RiRi became close after the duo first met at a Met Gala after party:

“One of my most memorable New York City nights had to have been when I went to a Met Gala afterparty. I got introduced to Rihanna and she thought she knew me already — and she gave me a huge hug and was like, ‘I know you!’ and I was like, ‘Actually, you don’t know me. But, you wear my clothing line. You wear my brand, and thank you for that.’She was like, ‘You’re the girl that does that brand?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah!’ She was like, ‘Oh my god, come here!’ [She] gave me a huge hug again and she was just so cool. That’s definitely one of my best New York nights.”

So cool!

And so awesome to see Rihanna remembering the bond and having McSweeney’s back amid TV drama, too!

[Image via Rob Rich/WENN/Rihanna/Leah McSweeney/Instagram]