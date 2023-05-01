Pregnant Rihanna Stuns In Vintage Chanel While Teasing Her Final Met Gala Look!!

Rihanna is already giving this year’s Met Gala attendees a run for their money!

Sunday, the pregnant mother took to Instagram to show off a STUNNING Chanel look ahead of the coveted event… and let’s just say, she’s bringing her A game! In a carousel of images, the Fenty Beauty founder posed in a vintage furry white mini dress, matching jacket with black detailing, and an oversized hat, all from the brand’s 1994 ready-to-wear collection. She confidently captioned her post:

“not even monday”

See (below):

Absolutely amazing! The way the dress perfectly hugs her pregnant belly is just pitch perfect! We hope to see baby daddy A$AP Rocky by her side for the main event!

This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which honors the late designer who famously designed for Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Valentino, Balmain, and MANY other luxury brands.

Rihanna is already doing right by him, so we can’t wait to see her final look! Kim Kardashian also teased that she might be sporting Chanel, so it’s just a matter of time before we get to see the billionaire mommas shining bright like a couple of diamonds!

[Images via Rihanna/Instagram]