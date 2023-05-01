Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pre-Met Gala Massages -- Courtesy Of 9-Year-Old Daughter North West?!

Kim Kardashian’s daughter is helping her prepare for fashion’s biggest night.

Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share that she had officially arrived in the Big Apple — with some company! The 42-year-old brought her eldest daughter North West and her niece Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. According to Kimmy Kakes, the celeb kidz wanted to thank the reality star with a night of relaxation ahead of the major fashion event!

Related: Kim Teases Reality TV Exit — To Focus On Being A Full-Time Lawyer!

In an IG Story post shared on Sunday, the mother of four showed off a lavish hotel room adorned with white rose petals and silver balloons which spelled out this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala,” which celebrates the late designer. In the center of the room, though, were three massage beds. Kanye West‘s ex-wife gushed in the clip:

“Oh my gosh, Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala. North! Massages before the big day. How beautiful.”

She also wrote across the short video:

“How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met”

Wait — a 9-year-old set all this up?! See (below):

Now we’re not trying to be cynical here, but did North really arrange all that?? We know she’s likely got the funds to do so, but let’s not forget she’s only a child! More than likely, the hotel provided the service for the trio, but maybe Northie helped with the design aesthetic… We all know how artsy she is!

Related: Kim Prepared For The Met With Karl Lagerfeld’s CAT??

This all comes after Kim was spotted out and about (and on theme) in a black crop top, black leather pants, matching gloves, Chanel shades, and a boxy Chanel purse. Also in NYC chaperoning the Kardashian kids was the Talentless founder, who was photographed in top to bottom black, a red baseball cap, and shades. His 10-year-old daughter wore a gray coat with yellow accents to match her bright Chanel purse, while North took after her momma in a leather look and matching purse.

At this time, it’s unclear if the kiddos will be accompanying The Kardashians star on the red carpet, but it’s widely believed the event is reserved for adults 18 and older, which means the kids probably won’t be making an appearance. We’re sure Kim is just happy she is attending at all after rumors started to swirl that she was off the guest list!

What do you think of the model’s Met prep, Perezcious readers? Are you ready to see her look?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & TikTok]