Rob Kardashian Shares Super Sweet Birthday Wishes For Dream!

Another Kardashian birthday for the books!

Rob Kardashian, aka everyone’s dream daddy and Dream‘s actual daddy, posted a tribute to his adorable daughter on Tuesday. The little cutie, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, turned 4 years old — can you believe it?! She’s going to have her own reality show soon! LOLz!

Accompanying a series of sweet photos, he wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life 🙂 Daddy Loves You “

Awwww!

Alongside another pic, he added:

“Happy Birthday my baby!!!! 4 years olddddd woohoo ‼️ “

Sis Khloe Kardashian — one of Rob’s biggest cheerleaders — commented on one of the posts:

“She is the most beautiful and precious angel in the entire world!”

“And you are one of the most magical and loving fathers anybody could ever ask for! Dad is so proud of you!”

Kim Kardashian West posted her own tribute to her niece, saying:

“My little baby Dream. You are such a light! You are the best friend my babies could ever ask for! I love you so so much!!! Happy Birthday!!!!”

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner also posted messages for the adorable Dream. Ch-ch-check out some more of the birthday love (below):

