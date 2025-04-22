Rob Kardashian Looks Great! See His Rare Pic In Kim’s Family Easter Post!

Rob Kardashian is looking happy and healthy in a rare new family photo!

Rob joined his sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner — plus their many children — for a fun-filled Easter this past Sunday. On Monday, the SKIMS founder reflected on the good times on Instagram, sharing several photos of the women with the kids in matching PJs as well as a family portrait that included Rob, in an all-black get-up, with his arm around his mom’s shoulder.

His 8-year-old daughter Dream was also smiling brightly in the sweet pic. See it in the fourth slide (below):

Love!

Kim captioned the post:

“EASTER 2025. I couldn’t get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in the pics but the memories are so real. Happy Easter everyone ♡”

Fans were thrilled to see the Kardashian clan together — but especially Rob, who has opted to stay out of the spotlight in recent years! They wrote in the comments:

“YOU GAVE US ROB FOR EASTER ” “ayeee i missed rob i hope he’s doing amazing” “BOBBY we miss you!!!! you look great … gorgeous family.” “The kids look adorable, but seeing Rob is a special treat “

Aww! He’s so loved!

Looks like it was a wonderful holiday with the fam! We’re glad to see Rob doing well! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

