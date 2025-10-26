Where Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Really Stand Amid Reconciliation Rumors!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s 2025 relationship is continuing to amaze us!

Blac Chyna, who now goes by her legal name Angela White, shocked fans earlier this month when she took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself posing next to a white Ferrari. While the pics were gorg, what really caught followers’ eyes was her caption… Without ANY other context, she wrote:

“This love is forever [infinity symbol emoji] @robkardashianofficial”

Uhhhh, WHAT?!

Fans quickly went nuts trying to figure out if this means what they think it means… That after years of ups and downs, Rob and Chyna are really back together romantically in 2025?! We mean, after the defamation and revenge porn lawsuits, custody battles, and more, NO ONE was thinking these two would ever reconcile! But you know what they say: expect the unexpected!

Related: Kim Kardashian Says Caitlyn’s Transition Kept KUWTK On The Air!

At the time of her post, several outlets confirmed the pair actually were not officially back together despite Chyna’s cryptic caption. However, while at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo last weekend, she herself responded to a question about whether she’s getting back together with the only Kardashian son… and sounded full of hope:

“Me and Robert, we’re healing, and we’re communicating, and we’re just going with the flow. And if God be, then it will be something. We’re just taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person.”

Wow! So where exactly are they at this point in time in their complicated relationship?? Well, it sounds like their main focus is their 8-year-old daughter Dream. On Saturday, an insider told People:

“Rob and Angela are on good terms and things are going great.”

A second source noted their current dynamic “is surprisingly peaceful. They have both matured and are focused on what’s best for Dream.”

As they should!

Back in August, Chyna couldn’t help but gush while talking about co-parenting with Rob:

“My co-parenting with Rob is 100 percent amazing. For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better.”

Very sweet! And a very natural way to ease back into each others lives more and more. We bet Dream is just over the moon to see her parents on good terms again!

What do YOU think of this latest update, Perezcious readers? Are you hoping for a full on romantic reunion for Rob and Chyna? Let us know how you feel in the comments down below!

[Images via Hulu & Blac Chyna/Instagram]