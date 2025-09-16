Dream Kardashian Is A NYFW Runway Queen! Watch!

Dream Kardashian is following in her auntie Kendall Jenner’s model footsteps!

Over the weekend, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s 8-year-old daughter took the New York Fashion Week runway by storm like a little star!

In a video shared by her mother, who now goes by her given named Angela White btw, Dream struts the runway in a black dress featuring ruffled sleeves and classic Converse on her feet. In the Instagram Story footage, you can hear the proud momma going crazy cheering for her little one. Watch (below):

How adorable is that?!

This marks Dream’s second runway appearance, as she made her debut a year ago for Zeus & Lexi Kids.

