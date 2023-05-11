Robert De Niro & Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Reveal Name & First Photo Of Newborn Daughter! Look!

Robert De Niro is giving the world its first look at his newborn baby!

Tuesday, we reported that the 79-year-old actor had proudly welcomed his seventh child, but details were slim… No gender reveal, no name reveal, we didn’t even know for sure who the mom was! But that’s all changed now!

The About My Father actor appeared on CBS Mornings on Saturday, where he didn’t mention the news of his little one’s arrival to host Gayle King, but two days later when he let it slip that he was a father of seven on ET Canada, the daytime TV host called him up and asked if she could reveal all the details… and he agreed!

Tuesday morning, Gayle shared on behalf of Bob that he and girlfriend Tiffany Chen (above, inset) had welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro on April 6 — and she was 8lbs 6oz! The host shared:

“Robert De Niro and his partner, Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl.”

And shared the most adorable pic!!!

Awww!!!

She added that The Irishman star said the child was “planned” and that she was “brought here by love.” Watch the full clip (below):

De Niro is also dad to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with ex Diahnne Abbott, 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex Toukie Smith, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower, and now little Gia.

A newborn sounds like a lot to take on at 79, but when you’re De Niro, anything is possible. We’re so happy for him and Tiffany!

