Robert De Niro Welcomes ANOTHER Baby At 79 Years Old!

Robert De Niro is officially a father of seven!

During an interview with ET Canada Monday, the Goodfellas actor was promoting his upcoming film About My Father, where he plays the titular dad to comic Sebastian Maniscalco. The conversation got around to IRL parenting, leading him to gush about his own kids, sharing that he believes in “being loving” but also sometimes having to be “stern” as well. He explained:

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

But in the midst of the parenting talk, the normally very private actor dropped a shocking new nugget about his personal life!

It was at that moment that ET Canada interviewer Brittnee Blair chimed in, saying, “I know you have six kids,” which the Taxi Driver star quickly corrected, noting:

“Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

WHAT??

He just had a baby?? Wow! Congrats, but also WOW! Let’s not forget the man is 79 years old! But with his iconic, decades-long career, we’re sure he’ll have no problem forking out some dough for a nanny if he needs it.

While The Irishman lead didn’t share who the special lady is he welcomed the child with, we know that he and wife Grace Hightower separated back in 2018 after over 20 years or marriage. They had two children together, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11. De Niro also shares Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with ex Diahnne Abbott, 27-year-old twin sons Aaron and Julian with ex Toukie Smith, and now his latest addition, still a baby with a mystery new woman. Wow.

As for his role as a father, he doesn’t necessarily consider himself a “cool dad.” He explained:

“I’m okay. You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

More to come indeed… Well, cheers to lucky number seven! Congrats, Bob!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]