The Name Of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Son FINALLY Revealed!

The wait is over! After nearly a year since Rihanna welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky, we are finally learning the little guy’s name! And no, his name is not Noah as some people have speculated!

According to a birth certificate obtained by Dailymail.com on Wednesday, the 35-year-old singer and the 34-year-old rapper named their son… RZA Athelston Mayers. OMG!!! It seems the couple took some inspiration for their baby boy’s name from none other than the famous rapper and record producer from the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA. His middle name also appears to be a tribute to his father A$AP – whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

While Rihanna and A$AP haven’t publicly shared the name, it looks like the Fenty Beauty founder has been dropping hints about it since April. She was seen dining out with her son and beau at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica wearing a Wu-Tang Clan top. Clearly she’s a fan! Of course, A$AP also has a connection to the group as he collaborated with Raekwon on the 2015 track Fly International Luxurious Art. Considering RZA is a huge figure in the music industry, it’s no wonder the parents wanted to pay tribute and give their son an iconic name.

Elsewhere, the birth certificate also stated that their kid was born on May 13 at 10:38 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in El Lay. What do YOU think about Rihanna and A$AP’s son’s name? Are you surprised by it, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

