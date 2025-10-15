Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Britney Spears Fires Back At Kevin Federline After He Makes Shocking Claims In New Memoir! Jennifer Aniston Shares 'Selfish' Reason She Never Adopted Amid Struggle To Have Kids Britney Spears BOMBSHELL! Singer Used To Watch Sons Sleep 'With A Knife In Her Hand', Claims Kevin Federline! Khloé Kardashian's Kids Are SO BIG In Adorable New Photos! Chrissy Teigen Defends Friendship With 'Polarizing' Meghan Markle! How Olivia Jade & Bella Giannulli Are Dealing With Parents Lori Loughlin & Mossimo's Split! Ryan Reynolds Says He ‘Would Never’ Have Had 4 Kids With Blake Lively If Son Olin Was Born First!  Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Saw Each Other 'Very Recently': REPORT Timothée Chalamet Reportedly 'On The Brink' Of Breaking Up With Kylie Jenner -- Here's Why! Victoria Beckham Gives Sweet Nod To Son Brooklyn At Docuseries Premiere Amid Nasty Family Feud! Why Jennifer Lopez Canceling Tour Amid Divorce Was SO Important For Her Family! 'Ozempic Vulva' Is REAL! Dr. Terry Dubrow & Wife Heather Explain Upsetting Side Effect! 

Dancing With The Stars

Robert Irwin Breaks Down In Tears Honoring Mom Terri During DWTS! Watch!

Robert Irwin Breaks Down In Tears Honoring Mom Terri During DWTS

Robert Irwin brought everyone in the ballroom to tears this week on Dancing With The Stars, including himself!

During “Dedication Night” on Tuesday, the wildlife conservationist and his pro partner, Witney Carson, performed a contemporary routine set to Phil Collins You’ll Be In My Heart from the Disney film, Tarzan. He dedicated the dance to his mom, Terri Irwin, for her strength following the death of his dad, Steve Irwin, in 2006. He died at only 44 years old when a stingray barb struck him.

Terri was there for the family despite experiencing her own pain after the tragedy, and Robert wanted to honor that resilience this week. He added in a video before the dance:

“This is a moment with my mother that I will cherish forever. And I know my dad would be so proud.”

Related: Jordan Chiles & Her DWTS Pro Ezra Sosa Hit Back At ‘Mean Girl’ Allegations!

When it came to the dance, Robert had tears in his eyes from the start. He held it together up until the very end. But when Terri appeared, holding hands with her son, it was game over. He twirled her around and went in for a huge hug once the music cut off, which brought him to sob! Aww!

And there was not a dry eye in the house either! Even Judge Derek Hough, who was partnered with his older sister Bindi Irwin during Season 21, got choked up as he expressed how much he loved the family, adding:

“Man, I’m so proud of you. I really am. You’ve become such an amazing man, and the world needs the Irwin family.”

Terri also became emotional and wiped away tears from her eyes during the judges’ comments. And ultimately, Robert received a 35 out of 40 for the contemporary. Watch the dance (below), but grab tissues first! You will need them!

What are your reactions to the tribute, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Dancing With The Stars/BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 15, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This