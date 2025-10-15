Robert Irwin Breaks Down In Tears Honoring Mom Terri During DWTS! Watch!

Robert Irwin brought everyone in the ballroom to tears this week on Dancing With The Stars, including himself!

During “Dedication Night” on Tuesday, the wildlife conservationist and his pro partner, Witney Carson, performed a contemporary routine set to Phil Collins‘ You’ll Be In My Heart from the Disney film, Tarzan. He dedicated the dance to his mom, Terri Irwin, for her strength following the death of his dad, Steve Irwin, in 2006. He died at only 44 years old when a stingray barb struck him.

Terri was there for the family despite experiencing her own pain after the tragedy, and Robert wanted to honor that resilience this week. He added in a video before the dance:

“This is a moment with my mother that I will cherish forever. And I know my dad would be so proud.”

Related: Jordan Chiles & Her DWTS Pro Ezra Sosa Hit Back At ‘Mean Girl’ Allegations!

When it came to the dance, Robert had tears in his eyes from the start. He held it together up until the very end. But when Terri appeared, holding hands with her son, it was game over. He twirled her around and went in for a huge hug once the music cut off, which brought him to sob! Aww!

And there was not a dry eye in the house either! Even Judge Derek Hough, who was partnered with his older sister Bindi Irwin during Season 21, got choked up as he expressed how much he loved the family, adding:

“Man, I’m so proud of you. I really am. You’ve become such an amazing man, and the world needs the Irwin family.”

Terri also became emotional and wiped away tears from her eyes during the judges’ comments. And ultimately, Robert received a 35 out of 40 for the contemporary. Watch the dance (below), but grab tissues first! You will need them!

What are your reactions to the tribute, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Dancing With The Stars/BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions]