Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda BEGS Fans To Stop Making ‘Gross’ AI Videos Of The Late Actor!

Robin Williams’ daughter does NOT approve of all the “gross” AI videos of the late actor.

Zelda Williams recently took to her Instagram Story with a SCATHING message about artificial intelligence… Because people apparently won’t stop sending her AI-generated videos of her father! She dished:

“Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t. If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

A waste of energy is right! You know how much electricity and other resources AI takes to make ghoulish, ugly videos of dead celebrities? Would you run your shower and AC all day when you’re not home? If not then for the planet’s sake, stop making these videos!

The Lisa Frankenstein director continued:

“To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to this ‘vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough,’ just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening. You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it.”

So not cool! She left off, “Gross.” See (below):

In a follow up post, she urged fans to stop glorifying AI altogether, dubbing it “the Human Centipede of content.” Read (below):

Poor Zelda! That must be such an incredibly weird feeling… We get that Robin is beloved by the masses, but she does NOT find this stuff endearing.

After the 36-year-old posted her message, another legend’s legacy co-signed it: Bernice King, AKA Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter! On Tuesday, she took to X (Twitter) to share Zelda’s message and throw her support behind it:

“I concur concerning my father. Please stop. #RobinWilliams #MLK #AI”

See (below):

What a weird timeline we’re living in! What are YOUR thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

