Another World & One Life To Live Actress Robyn Griggs Dead At 49

Soap opera and indie horror icon Robyn Griggs has passed away at age 49.

You may recall, the Another World actress was diagnosed with late stage cervical cancer in 2020. She was very open about her health struggles to fans, and as recently as last month she told her Facebook followers she had developed four new tumors due to the aggressive disease:

“Hi I have an update, Unfortunately,. I have 4 new tumors. 2 new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and large one on right side lymph node. So in pain and I goto chemo Monday am. I told them whatever it takes,. I’m in for the fight.”

So, so sad. Unfortunately, over the last few weeks, her condition deteriorated. It was announced by moderators of her career page on Thursday the One Life To Live alum had entered hospice care. She was referred to as “nothing short of inspirational” for her brave battle:

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news from Robyn’s Father that [she] will enter hospice care today or tomorrow. She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational.”

Heartbreakingly, the Hellweek star passed away over the weekend. The tear-jerking post made by Griggs’ friend said “she is no longer suffering”:

“Hi everyone,

With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing.

However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.

I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so.”

Our hearts go out to Robyn’s family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

