Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Reveals Step-Daughter Kimberly's Child Fed On HER Breast Milk! Whoa!

Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Reveals She Gave Own Breast Milk To Her Step-Daughter's Child!

Rod Stewart‘s wife came in clutch when her stepdaughter needed some help!

On the Postcards from Midlife podcast, the music legend’s lady Penny Lancaster got real about the birth of her step-grandchild! Rod’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, was having some issues back in 2011 after giving birth to her daughter Delilah with ex Benicio Del Toro, per the 54-year-old’s story. Apparently she wasn’t producing enough breast milk to keep up with the little one’s needs — and that’s when Penny stepped in to help out.

Even though the model said Kimberly was previously “wary” about accepting her as a stepmom, she got to bond with her in a special way. She called it a real “motherhood bonding moment” on Monday:

“The breastfeeding nurse said, ‘In a perfect world, you’d know someone who’s breastfeeding,’ and everyone turned to look at me. I remember thinking, ‘What’s the most important thing for this child?’ I knew my milk would give her the nutrients and antibodies she needed.”

Wait, WHAT?!? Yeah, this is going exactly there…

Penny explained she’d never had issues with breastfeeding — and since she’d just recently given birth to her son, Aiden — she was a perfect candidate. She did clarify, however:

“Not quite breastfed. Gave breast milk.”

Delilah and Aiden are just a year apart (and now both are TEENS, 13 and 14 respectively! Wild!). So it worked out perfectly for her to help out.

That will, uh, bring a family together, that’s for sure. Can you imagine being on either side of that exchange?? We guess sometimes it really does take a village??

Penny shares another son, Alistair, 19, with her husband. Rod himself also shares six more children with five mothers in past relationships, including daughters Kimberly, 46, Sarah Stewart, 61, Ruby Stewart, 37, and Renee Stewart, 32. His sons are Sean Stewart, 45, and Liam Stewart, 31. Eight kiddos in total!

What do U think about Penny sharing her breast milk with her step-granddaughter, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kimberly Stewart/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Sep 29, 2025 16:45pm PDT

