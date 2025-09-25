Alyssa Milano Getting Her Breast Implants Removed! She Says...

It’s a new day for Alyssa Milano!

The longtime TV star, huge baseball fan, and political commentarista is having her breast implants removed, and she wrote a very thoughtful post on Wednesday morning about why she’s choosing to go that route.

The Melrose Place star took to Instagram to reveal Wednesday would be the day she would release “false narratives” by way of getting rid of her boob job. No, really!

She began by explaining how doing so would help her daughter Bella to never feel the same unhealthy demands that Milano says were pushed upon her in the world:

“Today I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me. I’m letting go of the body that was sexualized, that was abused, that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy. And in doing so, I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands.”

She was quick to pause on saying that this is the right route for every woman, though. The Charmed alum continued:

“Now, I want to be clear that many women will find freedom and beauty in choosing their implants. What is a false narrative for me may be the exact right thing for them, and I am so happy that we can all find our femininity and peace on our own terms. I’m also tremendously inspired by women like Michelle Visage who have been open and public about their relationships with their breast implants, making it easier for me and countless others to find our own way.”

She then ended things on a very high and hopeful note:

“Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful. None of that is because of my implants. I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone. There is so much and joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place. Today, I’m my authentic self. Today, I’m free.”

Love it!

Buuuut… she didn’t quite end it there! Late on Wednesday night, she popped back on IG and edited her post to add this important follow-up message:

“Update: I’m cozy in my bed eating the food my mama made me. Thank you for all the kind words. I appreciate the support.”

Ch-ch-check out the post for yourself (below):

Pretty powerful stuff! Sending Alyssa all the love and light for a quick and easy recovery after the surgery.

[Image via Alyssa Milano/Instagram/WENN/Avalon]