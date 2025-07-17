Rosie O’Donnell Claims She’s Endured ‘20 Years Of Abuse’ From Trump After He Threatened To Revoke Her Citizenship!

Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out after Donald Trump threatened to revoke her citizenship.

If you didn’t catch it over the weekend, the spray-tanned president called Rosie a “threat to humanity” and revealed he’s actually considering taking away her US citizenship. It didn’t take long for her to hit back at the time, and now she’s done so again!

On Tuesday, the Tarzan voice actress took to TikTok to share a lengthy video about how she feels. She started:

“I have to say that I was expecting him to do something as absurd as he did for a few reasons. Number one: I read Project 2025. Number two: I’ve had 20 years of abuse from him so I knew it wasn’t going to stop.”

Oof! Rosie has never been shy to speak her mind — and we all know those are the kind of women Trump hates!

She went on:

“And number three: I know myself well enough to know that I wasn’t going to shut up. I knew that coming to Ireland would keep me safe and getting out of the United States was a necessity because my heart couldn’t take the pain of what he was going to do and what he has done.”

However, she also reassured fans that she’s doing just fine:

“I’m OK. Don’t worry about me. I’m good. I’m safe here in Ireland. I’m out of the reach of the tangerine [late Italian 20th century dictator Benito] Mussolini.”

The former talk show host revealed she was watching tennis on Saturday when a friend asked if she’d seen Trump’s scathing Truth Social post:

“There it was … You can’t take away someone’s citizenship, they have to renounce it themselves [according to] the Constitution. So I’m not that worried. However, the Supreme Court has given him unbridled powers, and I believe that his dementia forces him to think that he actually is a king.”

LOLz!

The 63-year-old reminded her audience that we’re supposed to have “liberty and justice for all” in the United States. You can watch her full ten-minute TikTok video (below):

Nothing but love for Rosie here!

