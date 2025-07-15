They've Got Trump's Back! Republicans Vote AGAINST Releasing Epstein Files!

Well, at least someone in the government is trying for transparency!

It wasn’t a MAGA stalwart or a QAnon follower but a Democrat from California who demanded the release of everything the government has on Jeffrey Epstein. See, we told you it’s something we can all agree on!

Like most of us, Representative Ro Khanna isn’t buying the FBI and DOJ‘s new assertion that there basically are no Epstein files, not like everyone was led to believe. No evidence against any of the powerful men the billionaire trafficked underage girls to, in other words. So he’s calling the government’s bluff, introducing an amendment to a procedural measure in the House Rules Committee on Monday to force Pam Bondi to release the Epstein files.

Khanna laid out the way he sees it to Axios, declaring:

“The question with Epstein is: Whose side are you on? Are you on the side of the rich and powerful, or are you on the side of the people?”

The House Rules Committee vote was just to get the vote to the House. Every Democrat on the committee voted to move forward, to release the files. Every vote AGAINST releasing the files was from a Republican.

Republicans in the House Rules Committee just stopped an amendment that, if passed, would force Congress to vote on whether the Trump Administration should release the Epstein files. What are they hiding? pic.twitter.com/FgsP25z80u — Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) July 15, 2025

One single Republican did switch sides and voted with the Dems. South Carolina’s Ralph Norman told Axios he wasn’t buying the official story either:

“The public’s been asking for it. I think there are files. All of a sudden not to have files is a little strange. We’ll see how it plays out.”

But he also added:

“I think the president will do the right thing.”

Really? You think this president is gonna do the right thing? Because that’s not at all the impression Donald Trump is giving us. Or the people on Truth Social, who ratioed the POTUS for the first time EVER!

He’s basically telling everyone to ignore the Epstein story and never ask about it again… And then over the weekend he wrote an INSANE post about how Pam Bondi is doing exactly what he wants her to do by sweeping it under the rug. He then contradicted the previous story by saying there are Epstein files — only they were written by Obama and Hillary. Yeah…

Sorry, but to us this doesn’t look at all like someone interested in doing the right thing. This sounds very much like someone who wants to bury the story — and if he can’t, at least get everyone to doubt what they’re seeing when it does come to light.

And it seems most Republicans are willing to help him. When Khanna’s amendment was put to a vote by the WHOLE House on Tuesday, the votes went pretty much the same way — along party lines. 210 Democrats voted to force the DOJ to release the Epstein files. 211 Republicans — every one present — voted against. Not a single Republican switched sides this time.

So… what are they trying to hide? We doubt they even know. They’re just protecting Trump, as usual.

[Image via US Attorney’s Office SDNY/MEGA/WENN]