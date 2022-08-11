Rosie O'Donnell Regrets Mocking Anne Heche Years Before Car Crash

Rosie O’Donnell says she has regrets about how she treated Anne Heche in the past following the actress’ scary car crash.

As we’ve been reporting, Anne had a horrifying car crash near El Lay on Friday when she drove her vehicle into a home and caused a fire which lasted for over an hour! Originally it was believed the actress was stable, but updated reports confirm her condition is extremely critical. It’s been debated whether alcohol was involved due to bottles being seen in her car before the crash as well as strange behavior.

Related: Anne Allegedly Photographed With Alcohol Bottle IN CAR Ahead Of Crash

If you recall, O’Donnell hasn’t been the kindest to the Spread star in the past. In a 20/20 interview all the way back in 2001, Heche detailed terrible sexual abuse she endured at the hands of her father and claimed she created her own “fantasy world” and second personality to cope with the trauma:

“I had a fantasy world that I escaped to. I called my other personality Celestia. I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet. I think I was insane.”

A year later, The Rosie O’Donnell Show alum made some pretty insensitive comments about the It Remains actress during a cancer benefit at Carolines Comedy Club in Times Square:

“What the hell kind of train wreck was that? She couldn’t just say, ‘I was a lesbian for two years, it didn’t work out for me?’”

Yeah, not cool…

In a TikTok video posted this week, however, the comedian seems to be reflecting on the past and says she’s “feeling bad” about how she treated the actress:

“I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is and feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”

At least she seems to realize her mistakes. Making fun of anyone — especially someone who went through such terrible things — is never okay, as we know now too! The Sleepless In Seattle actress continued by opening up a conversation about drunk driving and hoping “she survives”:

“If we have an honest discussion about drunk driving, we find out just how prevalent it is and that’s terrifying, isn’t it? I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone … and I hope she survives. But wow, what a tragic tale. That car was on fire for a long time, they say.”

She closed her video by urging her viewers to get help for alcoholism before it’s “too late”:

“Try it before it’s too late. Try it before you’re at your lowest.”

See Rosie’s full video (below):

Such a sad situation. This should be a reminder to all of us to be kind now so we don’t have any regrets in the future about how we treated others! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]