Anne Heche's Condition Now 'Extremely Critical' Following Fiery Car Crash -- Details

According to Anne Heche‘s rep, the actress’ condition following that terrifying car crash is apparently much worse than originally thought.

In a statement to Deadline, the rep says:

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

More details to come…

