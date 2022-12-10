Royal Family Is ‘In A State Of Sadness’ After Harry & Meghan Premiere!

The royal family is reeling by what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped in their new documentary series!

As you most likely know by now, Netflix shared the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up to viewers on what life has been like for them ever since they became a couple. Several shocking moments have already come out of the docuseries, including a discussion on Meghan’s tough time being a part of the royal family as a biracial woman. At one point, the 41-year-old actress shared she never was treated like a Black woman until she came to the UK, explaining:

“At that time, I wasn’t thinking about how race played a part in any of this. I genuinely didn’t think about it. It’s very different to be a minority but not be treated as a minority right off the bat. I’d say now, people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the UK. But before that, most people didn’t treat me like a ‘black woman.’ So, that talk didn’t happen for me.”

Meanwhile, Harry slammed his family for implying the attacks and racist treatment Meghan dealt with from the British press was a “rite of passage,” saying:

“Some of the members of the family were like, ‘But my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’ I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.’”

Elsewhere, Meghan shared details about the first time she met Queen Elizabeth II and showed off how she had to bow to the royal – a moment many people had branded as disrespectful on social media. She also recalled when she was introduced to Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton, saying:

“I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. Like, I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I’d started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. That there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door, and you go, ‘Phew we can relax now’, but that formality carries through on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”

And as you can expect, the royal fam wasn’t too happy about being called out in the documentary! In fact, The Sun reported that the royals are “in a state of sadness” about the remarks made by Meghan and Harry. But more than that, they are now afraid of what will come next when the next three episodes drop. Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six on Friday that the family is also stunned by what went down in the show, saying:

“Well, they’re shocked by it all. The question is only — this is really a story in the air — is whether they’re going to do an interview to rebut the claims, or whether they’re going to strip them [Harry and Meghan] of the titles.”

Specifically, The Sun noted that William is feeling “betrayed” by his younger brother allowing certain comments about him and Catherine to be made. Even more so, he’s “saddened” that Harry “portrayed such distance between them” when they were “so close, for so many years.” We mean, what does William expect? They’ve seemingly had a rift for years so…

As for how King Charles III is handling everything? Well, it sounds like he doesn’t plan to get in the middle of the drama at this time! Bower explained to Page Six:

“The whole problem is that Charles hates confrontation, and someone who had dinner with him earlier this week told me that he wants to stay out of it. But I think that it’ll be impossible for him to stay out of it.”

It’ll be inneresting to see what the family will say if they release a statement once the entire series is out. And sadly, if you hoped or believed they would end their nasty rift following the death of Queen Elizabeth, that was most likely nothing more than wishful thinking – at least according to Tom. He insisted to the outlet “there was never any chance of it.”

Following this documentary, it definitely seems the possibility of the royals and Harry making amends is quickly drifting away. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think there’s been too much damage done for a future reconciliation between the family members? Sound OFF in the comments below.

