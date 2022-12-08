Prince Harry Slams 'Exploitation' Of UK Media -- As Meghan Markle Claims Neighbor Was Paid To Film Her Backyard!

Ugh. This is such an invasion of privacy!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been critical of the UK press for a long time, and they are finally getting to share their unfiltered thoughts in their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan! In the first three episodes of the explosive docuseries out on Thursday, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex called out the British media, claiming it’s his duty to stand up against the “exploitation” and “bribery” that goes down within the system.

Related: Meghan Opens Up About Her Estranged Father Thomas

Being harassed by paparazzi constantly is something the prince remembers most from his early childhood, he explained:

“Paparazzi used to harass us to the point where we had to be forced into smiling and answering questions to their traveling press pack. And that made me feel really uncomfortable from the get-go.”

While he was always advised not to react to the cameras and to never “feed into it,” it was still difficult to manage on a daily basis, especially when the press wouldn’t give him and his brother Prince William privacy while attending school. The media was reportedly supposed to back off at that point, but there were always photographers around, he recalled:

“I remember thinking how am I ever going to find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being with me?”

Several of his relationships, including with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, ended when the women would second-guess their romance due to the press, he went on to claim, adding:

“Every relationship that I had within a matter of weeks or months were splattered all over the newspapers and that person’s family harassed and their lives turned upside down.”

Oof. So awful. Naturally, he feared the same thing would happen when he finally met his now-wife, he noted:

“When I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media. The same media that had driven so many other people away from me.”

And, to be honest, Meghan must have been REALLY in love because she put up with an insane amount of attention, even before they were married. Elsewhere in the docuseries, the actress revealed she was living in Toronto while filming Suits amid the start of their relationship. As news of the fling came to light, suddenly she couldn’t get away from the press:

“It felt like all of the UK media descended upon Toronto.”

It’s bad enough to have a swarm of photographers outside her home — but she suddenly had people watching her on her property!! The 41-year-old Archetypes podcast host claimed her neighbors were paid to set up a security camera in HER backyard, she detailed:

“Then my neighbors texted me saying ‘they’re knocking on everyone’s door, they are trying to find you.’ They had paid certain neighbors to put a live stream camera into my backyard.”

Oh my gosh!!!

Related: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Awarded For Exposing Royals!

WTF?! Such a screwed up thing to do. A photo of the alleged security camera was shown in the docuseries (below).

As you can see, it appeared to be screwed to a white picket fence and pointing directly at her property. The intense media attention grew so serious, she was basically cut off from the world, she continued:

“Suddenly, it was like everything about my life was just getting so much more insular. All the curtains were pulled and the blinds were pulled. It was scary.”

The mother of two furthered:

“My house was just surrounded. Just men sitting in their cars all the time waiting for me to do anything. My face was everywhere, my life was everywhere. Tabloids had taken over everything.”

At this point, Harry was over 3,000 miles away trying to help the best he could, the Spare author noted:

“I was hearing all of this from thousands of miles away and trying to do something about it but being completely helpless.”

The headlines even stirred some things up in their relationship, he dished:

“There were things that were written that I then had to ask her about.”

Oh, do tell!

Perhaps the most frustrating thing of all was that Meghan actually went to the police and tried to get help, but they said there was nothing to be done. She explained:

“I would say to the police, ‘If any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn’t you say that it was stalking?’”

She went on:

“And they said yes but there’s really nothing we can do because of who you’re dating. I was like so I’m just supposed to live like this? And then I got a death threat and things changed because I needed to have security.”

Yeesh. It must have been so frightening, especially after receiving a death threat! No wonder Harry has continued to fight for the protection of his family… It’s shocking nobody could do anything, especially about the alleged security camera! But we suppose if it was placed on her neighbor’s fence, it might have been a hard battle to win?? Hmm. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Netflix & MEGA/WENN]