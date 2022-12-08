Meghan Markle Says The Royals NEVER Turn It Off!

TBH, this would be surprising!

Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new documentary series, Harry & Meghan, out on Thursday, the Suits alum revealed she learned the realities of living as a royal the hard way. Recalling a time the couple invited Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton over for dinner, early on in her relationship with the Archewell founder, the California native elaborated:

“When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner. I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot.”

This might be normal attire for a regular family get-together, but not when royals are involved!

Related: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Met Through Instagram!

While greeting her soon-to-be in-laws, the actress went in for a hug — which wasn’t exactly received well, she recalled:

“Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

LOLz! Awkward!

Addressing the many etiquette rules followed by the royal family, Meghan noted how she didn’t realize the Prince and Princess of Wales (and all the royals) continue to act professional both in public AND in private, she continued:

“I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside.”

Related: Royal Family WASN’T Approached For Comment On Docuseries

As many would presume, the former Deal or No Deal suitcase girl expected the formal etiquette to be left at the door when a royal work day had concluded — and especially when it was just two brothers and their partners meeting for dinner — but that wasn’t the case:

“There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Huh. That would be strange — and make for a very uncomfortable dinner party if you weren’t expecting to have to be on in that way all night! But we have to say, Harry probably should have warned her better!! Maybe he was just used to interacting so formally with his family members, it didn’t cross his mind?

Despite feeling a little confused at the moment, Meghan is actually glad she didn’t know to keep up the courtly protocol, she reflected:

“It’s so funny if I look back at it now because now I know so much. And I’m so glad I didn’t then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness.”

Maybe this is why Meghan and Kate have had so many issues? They couldn’t just relax and get to know each other! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would this bother you? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]