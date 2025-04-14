Royal Family Scared Prince Harry Could Release Second Book After Making A 'Veiled Threat'!

The royal family is worried Prince Harry could thrust them back into the fire. Why? They believe he levied a “threat” against them! And they think a lot of it depends on what happens in his legal battle!

The Duke of Sussex was in London last week as he continued to fight for security in the UK, something he lost when he and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals. According to RadarOnline sources on Sunday, royal aides now fear that if he loses his appeal, he might go after the monarchy in another memoir!

Discussing the legal case and what could come next, an insider dished:

“This is clearly intensely personal. There are fears about what he might do if the decision goes against him. This could not come at a worse time.”

Those in the inner circle of senior royals were apparently shocked when Harry gave a rare interview to a UK publication after his two-day hearing, something he hasn’t done since 2023. And his comment was just as chilling.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Harry said his “worst fears” about the removal of his security were confirmed thanks to evidence in the case, noting it’s “really sad.” He added:

“People would be shocked by what’s being held back.”

It’s a vague comment, for sure, but insiders now think that was a “threat” against the rest of the royals! Really?? We guess it depends what he thinks the public doesn’t know… One insider detailed:

“There’s a lot of worry that Harry could tell all in a book deal or even follow Meghan’s lead and make a podcast. He’s hinted he has discovered secrets during the hearings — particularly regarding the treatment of him and Meghan — that would shock us all. It is a veiled threat essentially that he will tell all if it doesn’t go the way he wants it to.”

But why would this case trigger another scathing tell-all? Well, it’s no secret he’s been on the outs with his father King Charles III for a long time now. According to previous reports, Harry believes his dad has the power to help him win his security case — but so far, the patriarch has been completely unwilling to help! So…. maybe another revealing book would be his way of fighting back?

Of course, that worry implies he only wrote the first book out of spite. Well… we mean, it was called Spare…

That said, other insiders are reportedly upset with the Archewell founder after they claim he “contradicted” himself in the case. For example, his lawyers first stated that he was “forced to step down” as a royal due to a lack of protection during his royal exit — but Harry later argued his police protection was stripped away to prevent him from leaving. Hmm. Which is the truth??

Harry’s still awaiting the judge’s decision on his case… so, we guess the royal family will remain on edge a little longer!

Do U think Harry would release another tell-all of some kind? And if so, would this be the reason he spills the tea again? Sound OFF (below).

