Disgraced Mommy Influencers Ruby Franke & Jodi Hildebrandt BOTH Suffering Medical Issues In Jail? Hmm...

Something strange is going on…

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt — the Utah-based parenting influencers who were charged with several felony child abuse charges earlier this month — are both experiencing medical issues in prison!

According to Washington County jail records obtained by People on Monday, Franke was moved to a medical observation block on Friday for an unknown reason. She returned to her usual holding block after the weekend.

As for her business partner, she is currently being held in observation. Her attorney told a judge over the weekend that she “has experienced a life-threatening medical issue resulting in her hospitalization for several days,” local outlet KUTV reported. It’s unclear what she is going through.

We obviously hope they’re okay, but we can’t help but notice the strange timing of their medical concerns. It’s hard not to be suspicious when they both suffer something at the same time. It feels coordinated, almost like a part of a bigger legal strategy for getting out maybe? Hmm…

As we’ve been following, they were both arrested late last month and each face six counts of child abuse charges. And now they’re suddenly getting ill behind bars?? Hmm…

If you don’t know, Ruby used to be the face of a very popular YouTube channel called 8 Passengers, which was deactivated earlier this year seemingly amid backlash over her strict parenting methods. She and Jodi teamed up for the ConneXions podcast, where the women would answer questions about parenting advice and spill other controversial commentary.

Ruby just appeared in court via video on Thursday — and she used her time in front of a judge to drop some shocking allegations about one of her six kids! She claimed one of them been sexually abusing their siblings and neighbors for years! Then one of the children who was getting abused also started to allegedly abuse other kids. Very few details were given, though. And, obviously, even if this is true, it’s not an excuse for her behavior!

As you’ll recall, the reason she was arrested was because one of her kids allegedly escaped Jodi’s home and rushed to a nearby neighbor’s house for help. The child was found to be malnourished and it appeared he’d been tied up. In a 911 call, he identified Ruby as his mother and said neither of his parents were home when he ran for help. Several other children were found at the home. The kids have been removed from the Franke’s care. Horrifying.

The father, Kevin Franke, has been adamant he knew nothing of the alleged abuse, but there are still tons of questions — especially if we are to believe the new allegations from Ruby! So, this is a complicated case, and it’d be frustrating for the victims to see the legal matter get side-tracked by these mysterious health issues, so hopefully, the women get better quickly so they can face the consequences of their alleged actions. They are expected to return for another hearing on September 21. At this time, neither of them has submitted a plea.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

