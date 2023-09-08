Leah Remini Slams Scientology & ‘Dangerous’ Danny Masterson Following Rape Sentencing

Leah Remini is “relieved” that “dangerous” Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

ICYMI, the That ‘70s Show alum was sentenced to three decades to LIFE behind bars for his rape conviction on Thursday. He had previously been found guilty of raping two women between 2001 and 2003, and was accused of sexually assaulting his former girlfriend, but the jury couldn’t come to a verdict on that charge. He has been a known member of the Church of Scientology for years, and now, Leah — a former member herself — is speaking out.

On Wednesday afternoon, she took to X (Twitter) to share just how “grateful” she is following the sentencing — which she was there for in person:

“I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status.”

“Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of.”

“These women not only faced the living hell of being raped, having their rapes covered up by the very organization that promised to protect them, but they have also faced ruthless and criminal harassment by Scientology and its agents since they came forward to law enforcement.”

What a harrowing reality, which Leah sadly knows all too much about. Thankfully, she’s brave enough to speak out. She also added that “in Scientology if you report another Scientologist to law enforcement, you are committing a high crime. The consequences of such a high crime are devastating: you will lose everything you’ve ever known, from your family to your friends to your job.”

However, she commended the victims who “fought tirelessly for justice” nonetheless.

“The women who survived Danny’s predation fought tirelessly for justice. Their tenacity, strength, and courage have given hope to all victims of Scientology that justice is possible. For that, we will forever be grateful. … To the LAPD detectives, the LA District Attorney’s office, Judge Olmedo, and the jury, we thank you for your fair and impartial approach to this case and trial.”

Read her statement in its entirety (below):

My statement on the sentencing of Scientologist Danny Masterson: "Sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson's predation was a surreal experience. Over the past seven decades, former Scientologists have sadly become used to Scientology using its… — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 7, 2023

