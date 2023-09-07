Details On Ruby Franke's SIX Charges Of Felony Child Abuse!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ruby Franke’s legal troubles continue.

As you may have heard, police arrested the influencer and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt on suspicion of child abuse. The Washington Country Attorney’s Office in Utah revealed on Wednesday the pair have now been formally charged with six counts of felony aggravated child abuse. Per CBS News, Ruby and Jodi have been accused of “a combination of multiple physical injuries or torture; starvation or malnutrition that jeopardizes life; and causing severe emotional harm” to two children. Awful. And surprising, frankly, that it was only against two children — Ruby has six kids total.

With these formal charges, the two could be facing some serious time in prison if they’re found guilty! These are felony counts. According to NBC News, each of the six counts could land Ruby and Jodi up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

As we’ve been reporting, Ruby, who ran the now-defunct YouTube channel 8 Passengers, was taken into custody last week, along with Jodi, after one of her sons fled to a neighbor’s home asking for help. The 12-year-old appeared “emaciated and malnourished” and had “open wounds and duct tape around the extremities.” After police arrived at the scene, they determined his condition was “so severe” that he needed to go to the hospital.

Law enforcement later found “another juvenile in a similar physical condition of malnourishment,” who turned out to be Ruby’s 10-year-old daughter. She was also taken to the hospital for treatment, while her other minor children were placed in the care of the Department of Child and Family Services. Seems pretty clear they were in danger, too.

Our hearts break for these kids. At this time, Jodi and Ruby have a court hearing on Friday. Everyone will have to wait to see what happens next in this case.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

