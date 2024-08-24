Rumer Willis Confirms Split From Baby Daddy Just A Year After Birth Of Their Child: 'Single Momming It'

Got A Tip?

Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis Confirms Split From Baby Daddy Just A Year After Birth Of First Child: 'Single Momming It'

Rumer Willis is single.

On Instagram Thursday, the 36-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore confirmed the sad news — she and her baby daddy Derek Richard Thomas have split up.

During an “uncensored” AMA on her Stories, one of her fans asked if she and Derek were still seeing each other, and she replied no, she’s been “single momming it”:

“Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting. I’m so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”

See the post (below):

rumer willis single momming it
(c) Rumer Willis/Instagram

It’s unclear when Rumer and Derek started dating, but they announced their pregnancy with their daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis just a few months after they debuted their relationship. But even with things not working out with the Vista Kicks musician, the actress isn’t shutting down the idea of more kids.

When someone else on her IG asked if she wanted more children, she said she wanted “6 or 7”. In another Story post, she even revealed she’d totally have kids as a single mom:

“Definitely [would have more kids as a single mom] because having siblings is one of the best parts of my entire life … Mabel and Evelyn are my best friends and favorite people and I want that for Lou. So open to whatever that looks like in the future”

rumer willis wants more kids as a single mom
(c) Rumer Willis/Instagram

We’re glad to see she’s keeping her positivity and not letting a breakup stop her from chasing her dreams.

Were U expecting this split, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Rumer Willis/Instagram]

Aug 23, 2024

