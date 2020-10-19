Ryan Dorsey Shares New Smiley Picture Of Son Josey Months After Naya Rivera’s Passing

Ryan Dorsey is sharing a sweet little update about his son Josey: the 5-year-old cutie has a fresh new look!

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a new photo of his child — whom he shares with the late Glee star Naya Rivera — to Instagram, where the young boy is seen rocking a much shorter hairstyle than we’ve been accustomed to seeing him with.

Related: Ryan Cries Over Naya In Heartbreaking Video Explaining Life Without Her

As you’re likely aware, there have been so many changes for Josey ever since his momma tragically passed away in a boating accident three months ago. Family members like Naya’s younger sister Nickayla Rivera have stepped up to support and give him as stable of an upbringing as possible under these circumstances. So, in this case, it’s nice to hear he’s engaging in normal life activities like getting a cool haircut.

And according to Ryan’s caption (below), the preschooler specifically requested the new ‘do, too! He wrote:

“Wanted a cut like his boy Hunter. Oceans 12 meets C-Mac. Happy Sunday. #keeppounding”

Quick note: C-Mac is likely referring to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffery, judging by the NFL team’s t-shirt he’s sporting in the pic. See the badass side-by-side shot (below)!

Awwww!

Josey is THE CUTEST, isn’t he? Those long locks were impressive, but we’re really feeling the shorter style and the beaming smile on his face just warms our hearts. Not to mention, he’s beginning to look more and more like his beloved, late mom every day.

Thousands of fans who liked the post agreed with our sentiment and left supportive comments like these in response:

“He’s adorable. Stay strong your a great father.” “Naya’s twin” “What a gorgeous little guy!” “He looks so grown up “

Related: Naya Rivera Autopsy Report Reveals Her Devastating Final Cry For ‘Help’

We mentioned earlier, but it’s been a team effort to care for Josey after their family suffered such a tragic loss. Ryan and Nickayla have been living together to support the child, with the 26-year-old acting as “a mother figure” for the time being. There has been quite a bit of speculation on whether there was anything romantic going on between the two caregivers, but in addition to their outright denial of the notion, an ET source also previously clarified the situation:

“They simply share the same goal — to give Josey the best childhood possible and to raise him the best they can without Naya. They’ve also found comfort in one another because they understand what each other is dealing with and they know how exhausting it can be to be grieving in the public eye while trying to keep it together for Josey.”

And they added how successful it’s been for the trio thus far:

“All things considered, everyone is doing really well. Josey is a very happy, sweet and playful boy. And, Ryan and Nickayla have also found many moments of joy and lightness in this tough time. Some days are harder than others, but overall everyone is doing well!”

We’re so glad to hear it and to see this little man happy and healthy in good hands!

[Image via Ryan Dorsey/Instagram & WENN/Instar]