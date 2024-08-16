Ryan Reynolds Will NOT Apologize To Justin Baldoni For Saving Blake Lively From His 'Disaster' Version Of It Ends With Us: SOURCE

Whoa! As the feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni gets revealed bit by bit, we’re hearing scoops from both sides. This may be the first nominally TeamBlake source that agrees the problems were all creative and NOT Justin crossing some line or creating a toxic environment on the set of It Ends With Us. But they still say Blake did the right thing… more specifically, Ryan Reynolds did!

We already know Ryan gave the movie a little boost with his viral video ad genius. And Blake herself confirmed he rewrote at least one scene in IEWU. But we’ve also heard the movie star couple kind of took over the film from Justin — and the director was understandably peeved! Sources said they took the dispute to the studio and — with the weight of the book’s author behind them — WON!

Well, a source seemed to confirm that to DailyMail.com on Thursday, only they painted a very different picture of the intervention — with Ryan as the white knight coming in to save Blake! The insider claimed:

“He jumped in to help the film from disaster. Ryan has every right to stick up for his wife especially when it comes to a project, she is so passionate about. Ryan knew when he saw the script that it needed help. Together with Blake they made sure that it was not only brilliant but reflective of what this story is about.”

What did they change? What was so wrong?

Well, sources have said Justin was more focused on “the abusive male viewpoint” — which seems ludicrous given the source material is very much the story of protagonist Lily Bloom. Why would he change it in such an ill-advised way?? But that seems to be the implication from this insider, too, who maintains Ryan saved Justin from himself on this one:

“Ryan didn’t want this to fail for anyone, especially his wife. It was nothing against Justin, but Justin took it personally and it is not Ryan’s fault, nor does he have any apology to give.”

Damn! That’s a statement!

But this source isn’t trying to stoke the flames between Ryan and Justin. They really want to say this was all the Deadpool star being a good husband:

“He got nothing out of this. He didn’t want any credit. He just wanted to see Blake’s first big break back into the business succeed.”

“First big break back”? They mean after having so many kids!

“He feels in many ways that Blake sacrificed a lot to raise their children while he was able to continue his dreams and he feels that he owes her so much. He loves her more than anything and he wants her to be able to achieve her dreams. And she will always have her husband’s help, guidance, and support in whatever she does.”

Hmm. So even if they pushed out Justin, they’re the good guys? Because Ryan loves his baby momma??

What do YOU think of this take, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]