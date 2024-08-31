Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Back Together After Big Fight, Says Source!

Good news for Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan shippers!

As you may recall, rumors circulated around earlier this month that the pair ended things after less than a year of dating. Back on August 17, The Sun reported the 25-year-old singer dumped the 31-year-old actor three weeks prior, all because she got sick and tired of him partying too much. The insider explained:

“Barry acts like an idiot when he is drunk and Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated. He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month.”

Related: Camila Cabello Shades Sabrina Carpenter Amid Resurfaced Shawn Mendes Love Triangle Drama!

We were a tad skeptical of the report, though. You see, Sabrina had only just gushed about Barry days before the bombshell news dropped. She told Variety while discussing his appearance in the Please Please Please music video:

“He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that. I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

That does not sound like a woman who just dumped her man, right? Before The Sun‘s source came forward, DeuxMoi also posted an anonymous tip claiming the two broke up. But hours later, the Saltburn actor liked a post on the Espresso artist’s account of her wearing lingerie. If they broke up, why would he still be liking her posts? However, the source did seem very sure! Fortunately, fans won’t have to be upset over the split much longer!

And now, The Sun is reporting that Barry and Sabrina are back together after their big fight. A source told the outlet on Friday:

“Sabrina has been ridiculously busy over the last few months and it put tension on their ­relationship. Tempers frayed and they had a row and split. But they quickly came to their senses and realised that what they have was not worth throwing away. They are back together and really happy.”

We are glad to hear all is well between them! Phew! And proving he is still her number-one fan? The thespian hinted he listened to her new album Short N’ Sweet and commented on Instagram that Bad Chem is his “fave – just sayin’ m’darlin @sabrinacarpenter.” Of course, that track is his favorite! It’s about him! LOLz! Listen (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you glad Sabrina and Barry are back on? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]