Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Referencing That Ariana Grande Fan's Viral Tweet Mocking Her Lyrics! HILARIOUS! WHAT Did Prince William Say To Gary Oldman During His Knighthood Ceremony?! OMG! The Late Ozzy Osbourne's Humor On Full Display In First Trailer For BBC Documentary Coming Home What Taylor Swift Told Selena Gomez During Wedding Speech That Had Everyone 'Crying'! Livvy Dunne Responds To Creepy Comment About Her Viral 'Armpits' Moment -- And Her Sister Has Jokes! Taylor Swift Gave A Joke-Filled Speech At Selena Gomez's Wedding! All The Deets! Jason Kelce's HILARIOUS Response To NBA Stars Wanting To Meet Taylor Swift! Kylie Jenner Recreates Viral 'Rise & Shine' Stormi Meme SIX YEARS LATER With Son Aire! The Office Stars SHOCK On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire! Watch! Penn Badgley Exposes How Awkward & Unsexy Filming A You Sex Scene Really Was! Simon Cowell's Unusual Clap Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons! Sherri Shepherd Spent 8 Days in Jail After Believing The Rapture Was Coming!

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter & Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Hint At Something MORE Going On After She Handcuffs Him At Concert!

Sabrina Carpenter & Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Hint At MORE After She Handcuffs Him At Concert!

Just WHAT is going on between Sabrina Carpenter and Joe Keery?! Fans are dying to know!

It all started at Austin City Limits over the weekend, when the Short N’ Sweet artist “arrested” him during her set. During her song Juno, she always arrests an audience member for being “too hot” before performing. She slaps the cuffs on, it’s all very cute and sexy.

Related: Is Taylor Swift’s New Song CANCELLED! About Sabrina??

Well, the Stranger Things actor was chosen this time — and he was too excited about it. We mean it, TOO excited! During the set, the Manchild singer said:

“Joe, it’s actually cuffing season, I don’t know if you know that.”

And without hesitation, before she can even explain, the Netflix star thrusts his hands in the air to be taken in! Sabrina has to laugh, acknowledging:

“I was wondering if you– You seem very eager, actually. This is so rare. You’re the one. We did it, Joe!”

The actor, who is also working on his own musical career under the name DJO, spun the cuffs in a celebratory way we’ve never seen from a perp on SVU! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

She didn’t even finish talking before he was ready to go! LOLz! He even shared a picture of the pink fuzzy handcuffs from the show on his Stories later that night.

OMG he was so stoked to be her prime suspect!

The question is… This wasn’t a coincidence, right? It kinda felt like he was placed there for Sabrina to see. And fans are wondering if the two have a little more going on than just police roleplay. We mean, is anyone else feeling this chemistry? Fans thought it was off the charts. And maybe Sabrina and Joe did, too?

As of Saturday, they started following each other on Instagram! Could we be witnessing a new couple in the making? Could Steve Harrington be a future muse for one of Sabrina’s fun, sexy songs??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 06, 2025 16:00pm PDT

Share This