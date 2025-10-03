Is Taylor Swift's New Song CANCELLED! About Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, And Even Sabrina Carpenter?? Fans Are BUZZING With Theories!

Taylor Swift is making a statement with this new song!

Everyone expected the pop star to throw shots at Blake Lively in The Life of a Showgirl, but it turns out she might be… supporting her? Yeah, we know. What!

In her new song CANCELLED! out on Friday, the hitmaker sings about praising her friends who have been cancelled! In the first verse, she says:

“You thought that it would be okay, at first / The situation could be saved, of course / But they’d already picked out your grave and hearse / Beware the wrath of masked crusaders / Did you girlboss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun? / Come with me, when they see us, they’ll run / Something wicked this way comes”

Related: Why Adam Sandler Won’t Give Travis & Taylor Marriage Advice

But rather than abandon friends in their dark times, Taylor’s staying loyal! The chorus goes:

“Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I like ’em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers / Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are / They’re the ones with matching scars”

Understanding deeply what it’s like to deal with fake friends who flee at the sign of trouble, Tay adds:

“It’s easy to love you when you’re popular / The optics click, everyone prospers / But one single drop, you’re off the roster / ‘Tone-deaf and hot, let’s f**kin’ off her'”

She chimes in later during the bridge:

“They stood by me / Before my exoneration / They believed I was innocent / So I’m not here for judgment, no, ooh”

And, of course, she offered some advice:

“But if you can’t be good, then just be better at it / Everyone’s got bodies in the attic / Or took somebody’s man, we’ll take you by the hand / And soon you’ll learn the art of never getting caught”

Wow! Ch-ch-check it out:

Taylor opened up about the meaning of the song during a radio takeover for 104.3 MYfm, expressing:

“The song Cancelled! is sort of about, you know, having had my own experiences with mass judgment and being at the center of many dramatic, kind of scandalous moments, in my career, where people were all weighing in at once — or at least it felt like that. Having had those experiences, it makes me move through the world a little bit differently.”

The 35-year-old Grammy winner continued:

“When other people go through it, you kind of find yourself thinking about how they’re probably gonna get smarter because of this. If they can get through it, if they can be tough enough, they can actually learn some things through this process. And how I don’t naturally throw people aside just because other people decide they don’t like them. I make my own decisions about people based on how they treat me within my life and their actions. So this is a song about all those themes.”

And now, fans are speculating who this could be about!! And they have a LOT of guesses — some obvious and others not so much!

Blake Lively

Naturally, her former (?) bestie Blake’s at the top of the list, considering all the ongoing It Ends With Us legal drama! After getting dragged into the scandal, reports claimed Taylor was no longer speaking with the Gossip Girl alum, but maybe this is her way of putting that rumor to rest? Maybe she hasn’t cut off Blake completely? There are some clues!

For one, Blake has been a brand ambassador of Gucci’s Première fragrance for over a decade! AKA she’s “cloaked in Gucci and in scandal.” The line “poison thorny flowers” could be a reference to the Colleen Hoover movie. Blake’s character owns a flower shop, and the actress told fans to show up in “florals” to watch the film.

So, it tracks! But fans have other speculations!

Brittany Mahomes

One theory is that the song could be about Brittany Mahomes, who Taylor was reportedly at odds with due to her support of President Donald Trump. When Taylor became a WAG, they were almost attached at the hip right from the start! But then the political controversy blew up, and there was a noticeable separation for a bit. Though, they seem fine now!

Fans shared their take on X (Twitter):

“Everyone is saying Blake but my mind went straight to Brittany” “‘i like my friends cancelled’ is this about brittany mahomes.” “I’m getting Brittany Mahomes vibes” “like it’s a bop and then u remember it could be about brittany mahomes”

Sabrina Carpenter

Or could it be about her The Life of a Showgirl collaborator Sabrina Carpenter?? The line about taking “somebody’s man” has some thinking it could be a nod to the younger star after her love triangle scandal with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett that inspired drivers license!

All these guesses make sense! Someone else wondered if the song is meant to be more of a “girls girl anthem” than about any one pal:

“I think this song isn’t necessarily about any one of her friends in particular, this is more of her ‘girl’s girl’ anthem. Basically her saying that no matter which of her friends you are, or how messy you are, or when the world is against you, she is there for you regardless.”

Some, though, aren’t so into the song because they think it has a “tone deaf” message, remarking:

“‘I like my friends cancelled’ is the most tone deaf lyric a white billionaire with MAGA friends could release in this climate” “My thing with CANCELLED! isn’t that I think the song is about Brittany; I don’t think it was; at the same it further proves the privilege folks live in that they don’t see how some of those lyrics are extremely tone deaf in the social political climate we find ourselves in” “‘I like my friends cancelled’ you couldn’t even publicly support Blake Lively, your friend, that was sexually harassed and put on blast by a freak.”

A lotta thoughts with this one! What do you think, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]