Sabrina Carpenter STUNS In Completely Sheer Dress At The VMAs!

What a beauty!

Sabrina Carpenter stole the show on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs after strutting out in a sheer red dress! The singer arrived at the award show on Sunday night in a shimmering red gown by Valentino that showed off plenty of skin. She paired it with a purple boa draped around her arms.

The 26-year-old complemented the look with glittery gold eye makeup and a pink lip by makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, as well as her blonde hair styled in glamorous curls. Plus, she sported a rainbow rhinestone French manicure by Zola Ganzorigt using OPI, inspired by her Tears music video, per a press release obtained by People.

Check it out:

(c) MEGA/WENN
(c) MEGA/WENN

Stunning!

The Disney Channel alum performed Tears during the show, recreating the music video with the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants. She ended the performance surrounded by her dancers and the drag queens as they held signs reading “Protect Trans Rights” and “Dolls Dolls Dolls!” Making a statement! See (below):

Sabrina was up for eight awards and walked away with three trophies — including Best Album for Short n’ Sweet! Amazing! She also won Best Pop Artist and Best Visual Effects for Manchild. It was a big night for her!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 08, 2025 07:00am PDT

