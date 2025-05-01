OMG Saint West Took Over Kim Kardashian's Instagram Account To Post THIS!

Kim Kardashian needs to keep better track of her phone!

We’re all used to seeing new pics posted by the SKIMS founder on a near-daily basis… Looking good is what she does! But on Wednesday, fans were surprised to see a brand new Instagram post — one with no sultry selfies in sight! Instead, it was a screenshot of her 9-year-old son Saint’s YouTube page, which features Roblox gameplay footage! LOLz! WHUT??? See (below):

Saint, you sneaky little dude!

Fans quickly began laughing about how the celeb kid very clearly swiped his mom’s phone to promote his page to her 357 million followers. And you know what? It worked! When he posted the photo, he had just 175 subscribers. And as of the time of writing this he’s already up to 3.4k!

In the comments, people wrote things like:

“Saint, give mom her phone back!” “He’s really going for it” “Saint sweetie please go get mommy’s credit card and post the card digits” “Saint done hacked the IG for the promo lolol.. smart man” “Girl tell ur son to get off ur phone” “saint you already know your mom don’t play bout roblox”

HA!

We know how strict Kim was about Saint even having a YouTube account in the first place… We wonder what sort of trouble he’ll get in for this!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

