Sam Asghari Has Some SUPER Swanky New Digs After Britney Spears Split!

Sam Asghari is living it up in an El Lay high-rise!

Amid his shocking divorce from pop superstar Britney Spears, the actor-slash-fitness buff has moved into new digs on the border of El Lay’s Century City and Beverly Hills.

According to a report published by Page Six on Tuesday, the 29-year-old hunk is living in the super-pricy Ten Thousand high-rise. The building takes up prime real estate on Santa Monica Boulevard and boasts 283 units spread throughout its 40 glass-encased stories.

Major celebs and public figures have called the place home in recent years. Per the Hollywood Reporter, both Demi Lovato and Stormy Daniels‘ infamous lawyer Michael Avenatti have previously lived in the building. Page Six notes other stars like Addison Rae, Sam Ronson, and Lori Harvey have been “spotted on the premises,” as well. And now we can add Brit’s estranged husband!

As for Sam, a source spoke to Page Six about his presence in the building. According to that insider, the Baby One More Time singer’s ex is supposedly already making fast friends in the high rise:

“He’s been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot.”

Well then!

Per Los Angeles Magazine, the building has a lap pool, views of the Pacific Ocean, a one-acre (!) private park, a full bar with multiple happy hours, a Rolls-Royce valet service, and on-call doctors ready to perform services like Botox for residents. What more could you need?! LOLz! And with rents ranging from $10k per month all the way up to $65k, residents are paying the price for those perks!

Sounds like Sam is doing OK now that he and Britney have split. Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

