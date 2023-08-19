Sam Asghari Would ‘Disappear For Months’ Before Britney Spears Split: ‘She Would Be Left All Alone’

Britney Spears felt a tad abandoned by Sam Asghari before they pulled the plug on their relationship?!

According to Page Six on Saturday, the 41-year-old singer desperately wanted her marriage with the 29-year-old to work. However, things between them quickly soured when he would leave her alone for months on end before their split. In fact, it sounds like they’d been living separately for a while! An insider told the outlet:

“Britney wanted a fairytale and she didn’t get it. She felt that Sam’s love was not unconditional. Of course she feels let down…anyone would when your partner is not providing for you in the way you feel you need to be provided for. She booked great, high-end vacations and paid for everything, they went everywhere on private jet.”

The source continued, sharing Sam would often just “disappear” on Britney:

“But he was not super present, You only have to ask, where was he when Britney was filming all her Instagram videos? He would just disappear for months to go filming and she would be left all alone. There were times when he would just get up and go.”

So, so sad. That would get old quickly for anyone in a relationship! Since the news of there divorce broke, there has been reports that Sam believed the pop sensation had cheating on him with a male house staff member and she had physically attacked him. Obviously, these allegations should be taken with a grain of salt given how much money is at stake in this divorce. There’s also no evidence to support them. Meanwhile, sources for Britney have shut down the infidelity claims. And the Page Six insider doubled down, insisting she never cheated nor got violent with him during their relationship:

“There was no cheating. And he’s 6ft 2 and she’s 5ft 2, so how could she attack him? The honest truth of it is that it’s complicated, this wasn’t a whiplash decision, it’s been in the works for the past month.”

Despite the split with Sam, Britney seems to be remaining positive. She even told her fans she is “doing pretty damn good” after everything. One friend told the outlet:

“Britney is strong, she’s feeling like ‘woah’, like you would in any break-up when you’ve been with someone for six years, but she’s very clear headed. She’s not holed up all alone crying.”

Another source added:

“I think Britney gets a bad rap, she’s a true artist, in the way that she processes things, in the way that she creates. But she’s doing incredibly well under the circumstances.”

It’s great to hear Britney is powering through this difficult time! Thoughts on the latest in the Britney and Sam divorce, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]