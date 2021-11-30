Jersey Shore Alum Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola Debuts New BF Months After Breaking Off Engagement!

Looks like Sammi Giancola is going into the holiday season with a new sweetheart!

The Jersey Shore alum went social media official with her new boyfriend Justin May last week, announcing their romance on Twitter with a cute pic celebrating Thanksgiving together.

The sweet snap saw the 34-year-old beaming while being wrapped in her man’s (impressively sized!) arms as they posed together at a venue. To make the pic even cuter, the pair donned matching black tees and light-wash jeans.

Related: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Headed Back To Jersey Shore — ‘4 Months Sober’!

She wrote in the caption:

“Happy Thanksgiving.”

Seems like she has something new to be thankful for!

Awwww!

The new bf comes four months after Sammi Sweetheart called off her engagement to Christian Biscardi, who proposed to her in 2019 after two years of dating.

It’s unclear why the NJ native and Christian ended things, but gurl looks so incredibly happy with her new guy, so we wish them the best!

[Image via Jeff Grossman/WENN/Twitter]