Sandra Oh Says Starring In Grey’s Anatomy Was A ‘Traumatic’ Experience

Sandra Oh had a rough time on Grey’s Anatomy when it first started — and dancing through it wasn’t going to help!

In a sneak peek from her interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the 50-year-old actress confessed that it was super “traumatic” to become famous after joining the cast of the popular medical drama. She explained:

“And the reason why I’m saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy. So when one loses one’s anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real. I went from not being able to go out, like, hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self.”

Related: Ellen Pompeo Says Sex Scenes With Patrick Dempsey On Grey’s Anatomy Were Hard For Her Hubby!

So how did she deal with it all? Well, Sandra eventually found a “good therapist” who helped her navigate stardom and learn how to set boundaries in her professional life:

“You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that’s by saying no.”

One part of her career the Killing Eve star has been comfortable enough to say no to is the idea of ever returning to Grey’s Anatomy. As fans may know, she played the sassy Christina Yang on the show from 2005 to 2014. Sandra left after 10 seasons on the ABC series and sadly has no plans to step back into the role ever again, saying on an episode of the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast:

“No. I love it, though, and this is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this.”

She then elaborated that she has simply outgrown the character after being away from the show for so many years:

“It’s very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character. In some ways, you do your work as a bubble, and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on.”

Now, the Princess Diaries alum ultimately wants fans to grow along with her in the business:

“So please come with me to Killing Eve and on to The Chair and on to the other projects. Come see the characters that I’m playing that are much more deeply integrated in … the Asian American experience.”

To be honest, no one most likely would complain if she ever changed her mind and wanted to make a quick cameo on the series. But we understand wanting to move on and try out new things! Thoughts on what Sandra had to say about the trauma of starring in Grey’s? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, Grey’s Anatomy/Netflix]