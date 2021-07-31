Ellen Pompeo Says Her Sex Scenes With Patrick Dempsey On Grey's Anatomy Were ‘Really Hard’ For Her Husband To Watch!

While most viewers were devastated when Patrick Dempsey left Grey’s Anatomy, it turns out there was possibly one person who actually breathed a sigh of relief!

During an interview on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, Ellen Pompeo revealed that her husband Chris Ivery wasn’t always a fan of McDreamy — AKA Derek Shepherd — on the show because he became jealous of their intimate moments! She explained:

“Poor guy had no idea what he was getting into. I remember in the beginning it was really hard for him. He was like, ‘This is not what I signed up for. You go to work and make out with that. I like Patrick and everything, he’s a good dude, but like really?’”

While Chris may not have signed up for it, viewers certainly haven’t complained over the years! We mean, it is undeniable how much chemistry Ellen and Patrick had on the show. The 51-year-old actress added:

“He was really a trooper. He’s my favorite person.”

As fans already know, the co-stars’ characters were madly in love on the hit medical drama until Derek’s untimely death in season 11. Thankfully, the 55-year-old actor returned for a few surprise cameos in the latest season while Meredith was in a coma with COVID-19. Patrick told Variety of the shocking reunion at the time:

“I thought it was a beautiful way to close it. The intention was to really give people some hope because they are such an iconic couple. We’ve lost so many people this year, the thought that we’d have angels hovering around us taking care of us is a good message to send out in such a bleak world that we’re living in. So for all of us, it was a beautiful ending to this story. I’m so grateful that I did it and happy that the fans really loved it.”

They truly are so iconic! A couple of months after the special episode aired, Pompeo also opened up about what it was like to work with her former cast member again, telling Deadline:

“Patrick and I have this chemistry where I think even from when we first met, for some reason, it just felt like we’ve known each other for a hundred years, and it’s just the same feeling. It’s like riding a bike, we just have a chemistry and a dynamic that’s always served us well, and I think we have a genuine affection for each other.”

AWWW!!!

Elsewhere on the podcast, Pompeo went on to express how much she truly misses the chemistry from the original cast, sharing:

“During the early days, we all really had something. We had a lot of fun back then.”

Anyone else still recovering from Alex Karev’s exit?! The momma of three then noted some of the life lessons she has learned over the past 16 years on the Grey’s set:

“I can see people now in a work environment and really see how they’re performing. I know how sets run, and I know when someone is burnt out. I know when someone is afraid to speak up, and I know when someone is bored and not contributing. I know when a director’s phoning it in. I can see people’s behavior pretty clearly.”

Hopefully, things have eased for her hubby after all these years later too! Reactions to Ellen’s partner’s initial thoughts on her sex scenes with McDreamy? Let us know in the comments (below)!

