How Princess Diana Would Feel About Meghan Markle, According To Sarah Ferguson

It has been a tumultuous time for the royal family ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family — and subsequently spilled a bunch of their secrets. Inevitably, the couple’s decision to speak out about the drama within the institution hurt their relationships with everyone – and mostly with Harry’s closest relations, Prince William and Prince Charles.

For a while, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seemingly on the outs with the whole family. However, things have appeared to calm down a little lately. (At least until Harry releases his memoir next year.)

And while the royal family may have looked down on how Meghan and Harry have conducted themselves this past year, Sarah Ferguson says there would have been one person in their corner if she were still here today: his mother, Princess Diana.

In an interview with the Italian talk show Porta a Porta on Tuesday, the 62-year-old, who was a close friend of Diana’s for a long time before she died in 1997, briefly touched on what the Princess of Wales would have thought about Meghan and Harry’s relationship. And despite all of the drama with the family right now, she believes Diana would have been pleased to see that her youngest son found happiness with Meghan. Fergie said:

“The most important thing – and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that – is they are happy. And she makes him happy.”

She added, referring back to the tragedy that befell Harry’s mother:

“And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now.”

Aw… In the end, that is truly all that matters…

Furthermore, the Duchess of York claimed to People that her bestie would have been so proud of how William, Harry, Meghan, and Kate Middleton turned out:

“She would be very proud of her sons and their wives. And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what she loved.”

She also remarked:

“She adored the boys. This would be her haven. Her heaven”

Ultimately, the momma believes the princess would have been thrilled with who her sons decided to marry at the end of the day:

“If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen because each has got her own voice.’”

We have the feeling that the royal fam probably wouldn’t hate it if Meghan and Harry used their voices a little less. Just saying! Then again, we seem to recall they and Diana didn’t always see eye to eye…

Reactions to how Sarah believes Diana would feel about her daughter-in-law? Let us know in the comments (below).

