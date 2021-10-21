Prince Harry’s Book Will Put Prince Charles 'In The Firing Line,' Says Royal Expert -- But What About Prince William?

We knew Prince Harry’s memoir wouldn’t help the Royal Family feud, but it sounds like it could do some serious damage to the father-son relationship with Prince Charles.

We don’t know exactly what Harry is going to say in his book, but the anticipation is already high. After all, he already admitted that he wasn’t on speaking terms with his dad during that infamous Oprah interview and has said multiple times that he and brother Prince William are on “different paths.” So could there be even more juicy details in the 37-year-old’s literary debut?

Royal expert Andrew Morton definitely thinks so — and he believes the next occupant of the throne will bear the brunt of it. Speaking with Us Weekly, the writer shared:

“If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under. I think we’re going to see Charles once more in the firing line.”

Continuing the metaphors, Morton joked that the future king will be “looking for a hard hat” after the memoir’s publication. He observed:

“The thing about Harry is that if you ask him a straight question, he’ll give you a straight answer.”

In other words — The Duke of Sussex will be dropping truth bombs in that book!

What would Princess Diana think about her son’s unprecedented moves? According to the Diana: Her True Story biographer:

“She would be doing cartwheels. She’d be thrilled. Seeing that Harry has made himself and Meghan independent humanitarians irrespective of what the palace might say, she would have applauded that.”

And BTW, Morton’s predictions aren’t all doom and gloom. Even though the looming memoir has allegedly already gotten under Will’s skin, too, the author sees a light at the end of the tunnel for the battle of the brothers. He previously observed to Newsweek:

“They are brothers, they are united in life and share common experiences that no one else can understand or appreciate. At some point when they are more settled and established I think they’ll get back together again because Harry is no longer a threat, Meghan [Markle] is no longer a threat, the British royal family is rapidly receding in the rear view mirror of their lives.”

That’s encouraging to hear. But doesn’t this book pose a bit of a threat to William — or at least the monarchy? Harry does still seem protective of his sibling, but anything that undermines the royals as a whole would also undermine the second-in-line for the throne.

According to Morton, the father-of-two’s new California neighbors have a Parent Trap-esque plan to settle things between the pair once and for all:

“People who live in Montecito, and I go there from time to time, are talking about how they would like Harry and William to play in a polo match in Santa Barbara for charity and they hope that will help to seal the bond between them.”

Could one good polo match mend a bridge that’s been burning for years? Hey, anything’s possible, right? But we’ll have to wait until Harry’s book comes out to really understand what the damage is…

